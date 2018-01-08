The Trump administration is ending the temporary residencies of 200,000 El Salvadorans who had been living in the US for more than 15 years, following two devastating earthquakes that roiled their home country in 2001.

The Salvadoran migrants will have until September 9, 2019, to leave the country, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kistjen Nielsen made the determination to end their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) based on "conditions on the ground," according to the agency.

"Only Congress can legislate a permanent solution addressing the lack of an enduring lawful immigration status of those currently protected by TPS who have lived and worked in the US for many years," the department said in a statement.

"The 18-month delayed termination will allow Congress time to craft a potential legislative solution," it added.

TRT World'sMary MacCarthy has more from Denver.

Need for legislation

El Salvador's top diplomat says the end of special protections for about 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants in the United States underscores the need for legislation that would let them stay.

Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez says he is confident that the US Congress will develop a permanent fix by September 2019, when Salvadorans will be required to leave the country or face deportation.

The diplomat says his government's efforts to improve conditions in El Salvador will send a signal to US counterparts.