President Emmanuel Macron offered to open up France to Chinese investment in exchange for greater access to China's booming markets on Tuesday, warning during talks in Beijing that existing trade imbalances would lead to protectionism.

The French president was in Beijing on what his government billed as a trip to expand French and European relations with China. Macron began his first state visit to China with a stop in Xian on Monday, an eastern departure point of the ancient Silk Road.

"We have an access to markets which is unbalanced, unsatisfying," Macron told members of the French and Chinese business community at a start-up incubator in Beijing.

"If we don't deal with this responsibly, the first, natural, reaction will be to close up on both sides."

On the second leg of a three-day state visit, Macron is hoping greater openness from China, coupled with lobbying from the 50-strong business delegation travelling with him, will help narrow the $36 billion (30 billion euro) trade deficit Paris runs with Beijing.

But despite bringing with him some of the heaviest hitters in French business, finance and industry – including senior executives from Airbus, BNP Paribas, AccorHotels, EDF and LVMH – there were no immediate announcements of mega-deals. Instead, smaller contracts or commitments to go on talking were signed.

'Europe is back'

BNP Paris was set to announce plans for a joint-venture on consumer credit, an official said, and added that French nuclear group Areva had "never been so close" to signing a contract to build a reprocessing plant in China.

In his short time in office so far, 40-year-old Macron has managed to push through reforms to France's labour market and seen a steady rise in business and consumer confidence. Growth forecasts for 2018 have been upgraded.

In the absence of either German and British leadership, with Chancellor Angela Merkel bogged down in coalition negotiations and Prime Minister Theresa May swamped by Brexit, Macron has emerged as arguably the strongest voice in Europe.

The trip to China is well-timed to convey that message and Macron has not been shy about promoting it, declaring after he arrived that "Europe is back" and announcing that he would visit China every year of his five-year presidency.

Open on both ends

But while the rhetoric has been strong, and TV commentary suggests Macron and his 64-year-old wife Brigitte have been a big hit with the Chinese, the underlying success of state visits is best measured these days in business contracts.

One of the most closely watched sectors is aerospace, with Airbus talks to sell 100 or more jetliners to China, officials familiar with the talks said last week.

Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of online retailer Alibaba, gave Macron's pitch for more openness his backing on Tuesday, but added both sides had a part to play.