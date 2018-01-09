Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said that Syrian regime forces were targeting the moderate opposition “on the pretext of fighting Al Nusra terror group.”

Cavusoglu warned that such a move would undermine the political settlement process in Syria.

Ankara also summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to complain about Syrian regime forces' violation of the borders of the Idlib de-escalation zone, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Turkey asked the envoys to urge the Syrian regime in Damascus to end the border violations, the sources said.

Russia and Iran strongly support Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's regime, while Turkey backs some of the groups opposed to him.

One of the main rebel forces in the northwestern province of Idlib is Hayat Tahrir al Sham, which is being led by members of former Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria known as Al Nusra Front.

Asked in parliament about the latest developments in Idlib, Cavusoglu told reporters that the sides who would soon be coming together for the upcoming Sochi talks should not be engaged in such acts, adding that the regime forces' actions would “hamper the prospects for a political solution.”

On Sunday, at least 24 civilians were killed in airstrikes on residential areas of Idlib, according to a volunteer first-responders group.

The raids came shortly after at least 30 people were killed in four explosions in the city.