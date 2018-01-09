A young man was killed and two others wounded in disputed Kashmir when Indian soldiers fired at anti-India demonstrators following a gun battle that killed a rebel fighter on Tuesday, officials and witnesses said.

Police said the Indian troops cordoned off the southern Kokernag area on a tip that rebels were hiding there.

They said troops killed one rebel but at least one escaped during the fighting.

According to the English-language newspaper Hindustan Times, teenager Farhan Wani had joined the rebel band in mid-2017 and had refused surrender pleas.

As the fighting raged, anti-government protests erupted at the gun battle site and some neighbouring villages, leading to clashes between stone-pelting residents and Indian soldiers who fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas.

At least three were reported injured in the clashes and a young man who was hit by bullets died in a hospital.

'Collective punishment'

Kashmir popular resistance leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq condemned the killings saying "in the garb of (CASO) Cordon and Search Operations, Kashmiris are being collectively punished."

"The cruel and oppressive regime of Mehbooba Mufti continues to beat all records," he tweeted, referring to the region's pro-India politician and chief minister.