In a deeply conservative northwest province of Pakistan, the first cadet college for girls is training its future military leaders and fighting gender-biased attitudes.

The college is based in Pakistan's conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the north, in the town of Mardan, which has been at the receiving end of many militant attacks.

All girls here could dream about was merely to be able to step outside. But now they are marching ahead to the beat of a drill instructor.

Drill practice