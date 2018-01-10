WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's first cadet college for girls training future leaders
The first cadet college for girls in Pakistan, where girls are still not allowed in such elite schools, will train its future military leaders and fight gender-biased attitudes.
Pakistan's first cadet college for girls training future leaders
Pakistan's first cadet college for girls training future leaders / TRTWorld
January 10, 2018

In a deeply conservative northwest province of Pakistan, the first cadet college for girls is training its future military leaders and fighting gender-biased attitudes.

The college is based in Pakistan's conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the north, in the town of Mardan, which has been at the receiving end of many militant attacks.

All girls here could dream about was merely to be able to step outside. But now they are marching ahead to the beat of a drill instructor.  

Drill practice

Recommended

Hundreds of boys study at cadet colleges across Pakistan. But girls are still not allowed in such elite schools. The college at Mardan is one exception and hopes are running high.

"I'm feeling very, very, very proud because the women...because they have to know that they are leaders, that they are born leaders,” Zainab Salman, cadet school pupil says.

TRT World’s Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran