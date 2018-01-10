WORLD
2 MIN READ
US judge blocks Trump move to end DACA programme for immigrants
US District Judge William Alsup rules Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme must remain in place while litigation over Trump's decision unfolds.
US judge blocks Trump move to end DACA programme for immigrants
The ruling came as US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders held a bipartisan meeting on immigration reforms at the White House. / Reuters
January 10, 2018

A US judge blocked President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday from ending a programme that shielded from deportation children brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

Trump decided in September to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, or DACA. 

US District Judge William Alsup ruled in San Francisco that the programme must remain in place while litigation over Trump's decision unfolds.

The ruling came as Trump and US congressional leaders negotiated broad immigration reforms.

Responding to the court's decision President Trump blasted the federal court system as "broken and unfair." 

Recommended

DACA supports 0.8 million young people

The DACA programme has provided protection from deportation and the right to work legally to nearly 800,000 young people since it was authorised by President Barack Obama in 2012.

Several states, organisations and individuals have filed lawsuits seeking to protect DACA recipients, who are known as Dreamers.

Alsup said in his ruling the federal government did not have to process new applications from people who had never before received protection under the programme.

Representatives for the White House, the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security could not be reached immediately for comment.

Trump ran on a hardline immigration platform during the 2016 presidential election, promising to end DACA and strengthen border protections to increase jobs for US workers.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran