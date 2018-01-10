China has ordered 184 Airbus A320 planes to be delivered to 13 airlines, French officials said on Wednesday as President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up a state visit to the country.

According to AFP news agency, which quoted unnamed officials, the value of the deal was not immediately made public but the average list price for the single-aisle aircraft is $99 million, rising to $108.4 million for the A320neo model, according to the Airbus website.

Earlier, Macron said that his country also had ambitions to sell A350 and A380 planes.

"We also have ambitions on A350 and A380 mid-range and large carriers in the weeks or months to come." Macron said.

The French president also said China assured him it would respect market share parity between Airbus and Boeing.

China regularly splits large orders between Europe and the United States to cope with its fast-expanding airline traffic, but the momentum has recently been with rival Boeing, which sold 300 jets during a visit by US President Donald Trump last year.

China, however, placed a large order for 140 Airbus jets during a visit to Germany by Xi last July.

Boeing vs Airbus