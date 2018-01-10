WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa's ruling ANC did not discuss President Zuma's removal
Despite massive speculation, the ruling African National Congress' 80-member National Executive Committee "only" discussed new party leader Cyril Ramaphosa's upcoming statement on the ANC's 106th anniversary.
Jacob Zuma has been weakened since Cyril Ramaphosa narrowly defeated Zuma's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in an ANC leadership contest last month. / AP
January 10, 2018

The removal of South African President Jacob Zuma as head of state was not discussed at an African National Congress (ANC) meeting on Wednesday, the party's secretary-general said.

There was widespread media speculation this week that Zuma's opponents in the ANC's newly elected 80-member National Executive Committee (NEC) would raise a motion of no-confidence at its first meeting under new party leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule told reporters at a break in the meeting that the only item on the agenda was the statement to be read by Ramaphosa on January 8 to mark the 106th birthday of the ANC.

"That matter (Zuma's ouster) was not for any discussion or debate," Magashule told reporters in response to a question about whether Zuma's future was raised.

"There was only one item on the agenda."

The rand briefly extended losses against the US dollar. Zuma has been unpopular with investors.

Zuma weakened after Ramaphosa win

Zuma has been weakened since Ramaphosa narrowly defeated Zuma's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in an ANC leadership contest last month.

The ANC's NEC, which was elected at the party conference in December, is meeting in the quiet coastal town of East London.

Two senior committee members said that Ramaphosa's faction in the ANC did not want to try to openly oust Zuma since the NEC was only elected a month ago and because Ramaphosa's victory was marginal.

Zuma's dignified exit

There could be a less high-profile meeting of the NEC next week where a more serious discussion about Zuma leaving would be held, one of the senior party members said.

"Ramaphosa has to chart a very careful course so he can win broad ANC support and negotiate a dignified exit for Zuma," independent political analyst Daniel Silke said. 

SOURCE:Reuters
