The removal of South African President Jacob Zuma as head of state was not discussed at an African National Congress (ANC) meeting on Wednesday, the party's secretary-general said.

There was widespread media speculation this week that Zuma's opponents in the ANC's newly elected 80-member National Executive Committee (NEC) would raise a motion of no-confidence at its first meeting under new party leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule told reporters at a break in the meeting that the only item on the agenda was the statement to be read by Ramaphosa on January 8 to mark the 106th birthday of the ANC.

"That matter (Zuma's ouster) was not for any discussion or debate," Magashule told reporters in response to a question about whether Zuma's future was raised.

"There was only one item on the agenda."

The rand briefly extended losses against the US dollar. Zuma has been unpopular with investors.