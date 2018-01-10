Olympic chief Thomas Bach held talks with North Korea's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Chang Ung on Wednesday on the practicalities of sending athletes to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

The North and South held their first official dialogue in more than two years on Tuesday, the long-standing Korean rivals agreeing that Pyongyang – which boycotted the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul – would send a large delegation to the February 9-25 Games and promised further high-level talks.

Bach and Chang's talks in Switzerland broached the question of whether the North Korean athletes would be housed in the Olympic village.

"It's an issue up for debate, but their presence in the Olympic village is not certain," a source close to the talks said.

Only two athletes from the North, figure skaters Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik, have so far qualified for the games, but they were not registered before the October 30 deadline.