Spanish morgue workers were given a major fright when a prisoner who had been declared dead after an apparent suicide attempt woke up just as they prepared to perform an autopsy, authorities said on Wednesday.

In jail near Oviedo in northern Spain, the man, whom Spain's prison authority refused to identify, was found unconscious around 0700 GMT (8am local time) on Sunday and three doctors "found he presented no signs of life," a spokeswoman said.

According to Spanish media, the man is called Gonzalo Montoya, he is 29 years old and is in prison for stealing scrap metal.

He was taken to Oviedo's forensic medicine institute and woke up just as doctors were about to perform his autopsy, said his father Jose Carlos Montoya.