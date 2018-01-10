Argentina's government announced a series of measures on Wednesday to reduce bureaucratic tasks that business-friendly President Mauricio Macri thinks are holding back much-needed investment.

The government will publish 170 changes in Thursday's official gazette that eliminate old regulations that reduce the state's efficiency and harm the country's competitiveness, Production Minister Francisco Cabrera said in a news conference.

"The goal is to get rid of or simplify norms that for whatever reason are outdated and pose obstacles," Cabrera said.

The move is the latest in a string of measures Macri has taken to consolidate his reform agenda following his "Let's Change" coalition's sweep of midterm legislative elections last October. Late last year, congress approved tax and pension reforms designed to boost investment and cut the deficit.

But a long-promised wave of foreign investment has been slow to arrive since Macri took office in December 2015 following more than a decade of populist rule, as companies note that labor and logistics costs remain high. Macri is aiming to pass labor and capital markets reforms next month.