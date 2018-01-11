Yemeni cancer patients are struggling to find treatment after fighting destroyed the only cancer hospital in the besieged city of Taiz.

"We want people to help us. This disease has become widespread. The medicine supply is starting to decrease. We want people to help, because there are a lot of cancer patients in Yemen, " says a cancer patient, Khatima Saeed.

Houthi rebels, who swept across Yemen in 2014 when they overthrew former president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi's internationally-recognised government in 2015, hold the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, where most of the country's 25 million people live.