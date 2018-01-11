German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on Thursday on last-ditch effort talks with Germany's second-biggest party to form a government, in what is also a battle to rescue her political career.

September's inconclusive elections left the veteran leader without a majority and struggling to find partners to govern Europe's biggest economy.

After Merkel's earlier attempt at forging a coalition with two smaller parties collapsed, she is now placing her hopes on renewing an alliance with the Social Democrats (SPD).

The chancellor badly needs the talks to succeed, as does the leader of her Bavarian ally, Horst Seehofer, and SPD chief Martin Schulz, said political analyst Karl-Rudolf Korte of Duisburg-Essen University.

"The negotiations are not just about a coalition, but also their careers. It would be the end for all three if this coalition does not come about," he told public broadcaster ZDF.

Thursday marks the final day of almost a week of preliminary talks on whether the two sides have enough common ground to move forward to formal coalition negotiations.

Merkel has voiced optimism, saying "it can be done," even though multiple hurdles remain on the long road to a coalition.

Far-right threat

Late on Thursday the parties are due to declare if they will push on with efforts to forge a new government by around March or April.

Along the way, negotiators need to compromise on policy differences – the SPD is seeking welfare gains while Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), backed by its smaller Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union (CSU), are pushing for tax cuts as Germany's public coffers bulge.

As the clock ticks into a fourth month of political paralysis in Germany, Berlin's biggest EU partner France waded in, with its Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday echoing the SPD's demand for greater investments from Berlin.