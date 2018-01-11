Two recently elected lawmakers in the restive Spanish region of Catalonia and another separatist activist are making their case against their jailing for involvement in the region's push for independence.

National Catalan Assembly civic group member Jordi Sanchez and former Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn, who were elected on separatist party tickets in Catalonia's December 21 elections, are appearing on Thursday before Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena. Also appearing is activist Jordi Cuixart.

Forn was one of several regional ministers jailed on provisional charges of rebellion after the Catalan parliament declared independence on October 27. That prompted the Spanish government in Madrid to dissolve the regional parliament and call for fresh elections.

Sanchez and Cuixart were jailed previously on provisional sedition charges related to preparations for the illegal October 1 independence referendum.

Separatist leader re-elected

The trial is taking place on the same day that the two main pro-independence parties in Catalonia agreed to back former leader Carles Puigdemont as their candidate to head the region, raising the likelihood of a renewed push this year for a split from Spain.

However, the anti-independence party that won most votes in a December 21 regional election poured scorn on the plan as Puigdemont remains in self-imposed exile in Brussels and it said he would be a "hologram president."