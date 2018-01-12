WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands march against Peruvian leader over Fujimori pardon
Former leader Alberto Fujimori was pardoned on humanitarian grounds on Christmas Eve. Released from a clinic less than two weeks later, he has urged Peruvians to cast aside their bitterness.
Thousands march against Peruvian leader over Fujimori pardon
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's decision to pardon former leader Alberto Fujimori sparked unrest and resignations. January 11, 2018 / AFP
January 12, 2018

Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets nationwide on Thursday to demand that President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski step down over his pardon to former strongman Alberto Fujimori – and had rallies that ended in clashes between demonstrators and police.

Police used tear gas against protesters in the capital Lima and in San Isidro, to the south.

In Lima, as night fell, protesters were still marching – police put turnout at 5,000, while local television estimated that 8,000 were on the streets.

The 79-year-old Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses committed during his time in office from 1990 to 2000, was pardoned last month.

The move came just days after his son Kenji and other Fujimori-aligned lawmakers abstained from voting on Kuczynski's impeachment in what was seen by many as a backroom deal to save the president from corruption charges.

Kuczynski – who defeated Fujimori's daughter Keiko for the presidency in 2016 – said he had pardoned the ex-president for humanitarian reasons, reneging on an election pledge never to do so.

Recommended

On Thursday, relatives of those killed under Fujimori's rule – all dressed in black – led the cortege for the rally in central Lima, under the watchful eye of police.

Rallies were also held in Arequipa, Cusco and other cities, local media said.

"Kucyzinski has to go, he has shamelessly lied to the people," said Veronika Mendoza, a former leftist candidate for president who took part in a march in Cusco.

Artist Carla Coronado, who was protesting in Lima, said of the pardon, "We are sure it was a political negotiation."

She added: "We are fed up with politics as usual and so much corruption in the country."

Victims' relatives are appealing the pardon to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which sits in Costa Rica and will hear their case on February 2.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran