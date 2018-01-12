The Nine-Dome Mosque gets its name from the cupolas that once crowned its columns.

It's located outside the city of Balkh, not far from Mazar-e Sharif.

Who built it remains a mystery, but carbon dating suggests it was constructed in the eighth century.

The first archaeologist to study the site was an American in the late '60s.

Locals led her to the mosque and said Genghis Khan, the Mongol emperor, destroyed it.