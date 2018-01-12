WORLD
2 MIN READ
Archaeologists work to unravel secrets from Afghanistan's ancient mosque
Archaeologists in Afghanistan are trying to unravel the secrets of one of the world's oldest mosques. They're trying to understand just how the building survived centuries of earthquakes, invasions and plenty of other mysteries.
Archaeologists work to unravel secrets from Afghanistan's ancient mosque
The Nine Dome Mosque, January 2018, TRT WORLD / TRTWorld
January 12, 2018

The Nine-Dome Mosque gets its name from the cupolas that once crowned its columns. 

It's located outside the city of Balkh, not far from Mazar-e Sharif.

Who built it remains a mystery, but carbon dating suggests it was constructed in the eighth century.

The first archaeologist to study the site was an American in the late '60s. 

Locals led her to the mosque and said Genghis Khan, the Mongol emperor, destroyed it. 

Recommended

Archaeologists were only able to begin excavation in 2006.

The remains of mosque survived centuries of warfare and the US invasion in 2001. 

But now, it faces an even greater risk.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran