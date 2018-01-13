POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Businesses combat India's smog problem
As air quality continues to be a problem in New Delhi, some businesses have started using a new technology to improve the air in their offices.
Businesses combat India's smog problem
Policemen are seen in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi,India. / Reuters Archive
January 13, 2018

New Delhi has become the world's most polluted major city, often surpassing Beijing.

A choking blanket of smog that's descended on the Indian capital for weeks has caused a public emergency. 

To protect residents and reduce pollution, authorities have temporarily closed schools, construction sites and power plants.

Recommended

Despite these measures there has been no significant impact on the smog.

But as TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports, some businesses began using a new technology to clean up the air in offices.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'