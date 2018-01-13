The US immigration policies under President Donald Trump have separated family members, causing mass protests and legal battles over the last year.

A travel ban imposed on six Muslim-majority countries, as well as Venezuela and North Korea, has temporarily been allowed to stand by the nation's highest court.

American-born Ramy al Mansoob is among these family members.

His daughters are only Yemeni citizens, a country in the middle of a war and they are not allowed to come to the United States.

"What they understand is the war, from what they see, from what they hear, and that they need to reach this country to live with their dad. That's what they understand. They don't have a clue what the political reasons for them not being granted visas to come here is," says Mansoob.

TRT World’sAbubakr al Shamahi reports.

Trump branded racist over 'shithole' slur

Meanwhile, racism allegations stacked up against Trump at home and abroad on Saturday, after he apparently derided "shithole countries" during a meeting on immigration reform, prompting condemnation around the world.

Ghana's president called the purported comments unacceptable while Namibia, whose name Trump had difficulty pronouncing last year, said the remarks had "no place in diplomatic discourse".

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said the reported language was "extremely unfortunate", adding: "We are certainly not 'a shithole country'."

"We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful."