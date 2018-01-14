Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives on Sunday for his first visit to India to expand defence, trade and energy ties during his six-day stay.

On Monday, he'll meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind as well as attend an India-Israel CEO Forum Meeting.

India's External Affairs Ministry said the two countries are expected to sign agreements on cybersecurity, energy and space cooperation and film production.

They're also expected to review progress in implementing agreements on cooperation in technology, water and agriculture that were signed during Modi's visit to Israel in July last year.

Bilateral trade has skyrocketed from $200 million in 1992, when India and Israel established diplomatic ties, to $4.16 billion in 2016.

But that remains far below Israel's nearly $40 billion in annual trade with its largest partners, the United States and the European Union.