Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run
Liverpool condemn Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season in a remarkable match at Anfield that finished 4-3.
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (C) tangles with Manchester City's Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi (L) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 14, 2018. / AFP
January 14, 2018

Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in a remarkable match at Anfield that finished 4-3.

Liverpool struck after less than 10 minutes when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain surged forward from midfield to collect a neat layoff from Roberto Firmino and send a low shot past City keeper Ederson.

Leroy Sane equalised five minutes before the interval, but Liverpool blew City away after halftime with Firmino chipping Ederson to restore the home side's lead and Sadio Mane striking from the edge of the box.

Egypt international Mohamed Salah looked to have completed the rout when he collected Ederson's clearance and sent the ball sailing back over the stranded keeper's head, but City substitute Bernardo Silva grabbed one back and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan prodded home in stoppage-time.

The first defeat of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this season left them 15 points clear at the top, ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. 

SOURCE:AFP
