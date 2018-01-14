WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuelans continue to flee to Colombia in search of a new life
The Colombian government estimates there are some 470,000 Venezuelans in the country. Some visit just to buy or sell groceries, while others begin lives from scratch, often working informally
Venezuelans continue to flee to Colombia in search of a new life
People queue to try to find a spot on a bus to travel to the city of San Antonio near the Colombian border at the bus station in San Cristobal, Venezuela December 14, 2017. / Reuters
January 14, 2018

Venezuelans fleeing acute food shortages, high crime and political unrest have flooded across the border to Colombia in recent years. 

Some visit just to buy or sell groceries, while others begin lives from scratch, often working informally and without visas.

Last year Colombia extended permits for Venezuelans in a humanitarian measure - the government estimates there are some 470,000 Venezuelans in the country.

There has long been diplomatic tension between the neighboring governments. 

Recommended

Santos has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of destroying democracy in Venezuela, while Maduro has said Colombia is part of an international conspiracy seeking to overthrow his government.

TRT World'sDimitri O'Donnell reports from the town of Cucuta at the border with Venezuela. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time