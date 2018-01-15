Luis Suarez inspired a spectacular Barcelona comeback which saw them recover from two goals down to beat Real Sociedad 4-2 at Anoeta on Sunday.

Willian Jose sent the hosts ahead in the 11th minute and Juanmi added a second goal in the 34th at a ground where Barcelona had not won in La Liga since 2007.

However Suarez set up Paulinho to pull one back before half-time before scoring twice himself, to ensure Barcelona would remain unbeaten and nine points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid at the top of the table at the halfway stage of the season.

Lionel Messi added some gloss with a perfectly placed free kick for Barcelona's fourth goal in the 85th minute, to end a thrilling game in spectacular fashion.

"The negative run of results we've had at Anoeta has changed," Suarez told Movistar.

"This ground is always difficult and we are happy with the result. Obviously we wanted to continue on the same path, knowing that here it's always difficult to get something.

"This is the best way to finish the first half of the season, winning and coming back in a game we were losing 2-0."

Real Sociedad started the game brimming with confidence despite recording just one win in their previous eight matches in all competitions and they did not take long to go ahead.