Indian troops shot dead five suspected rebels and four Pakistani soldiers on the de facto border of Kashmir, officials said on Monday, heightening tensions in the disputed Himalayan region.

At least five suspected rebels were killed in a gun battle with Indian troops after they crossed into the Indian-administered part of Kashmir from the Pakistani side of the disputed territory, officials said.

Fighting began when soldiers intercepted armed insurgents along the highly militarised de facto border called Line of Control (LoC) that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, said Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.

Army officials said the rebels lobbed grenades and sprayed gunfire from automatic rifles in the fierce fighting. They said soldiers suffered no damage.

There was no independent confirmation of the gun battle, which occurred in the remote, mountainous and forested western Uri sector.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately issued any statement about the incident.

Pakistani soldiers killed

In a separate firing episode, Pakistan's military said Indian troops fired across the de facto border killing four Pakistani soldiers Kotli area of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

It said the Pakistani troops returned fire, reportedly killing three Indian soldiers.