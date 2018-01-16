WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ugandan football league weans refugees away from drugs
Organisers of a football tournament say the league is helping Somali refugees in Uganda steer from drug addiction and forget their troubled past.
Ugandan football league weans refugees away from drugs
The league is in its first month and everybody seems to be getting a kick out of it. / TRTWorld
January 16, 2018

Violence and unrest have forced hundreds of thousands of Somalis to flee their country. 

Many have ended up in Uganda, where some refugees are looking to forget their troubled past through a football league. 

More than 15,000 Somali refugees live in Kampala and most are unemployed.

For the league's organisers, the goal is to steer young men away from trouble.

"It will help to abstain from drug addiction ... most of our people always end up chewing this and they lose their future ... some are now even looking to become professional," said Yahye Esse, a Somali Futsal organiser.

Recommended

The league is in its first month and everybody seems to be getting a kick out of it.

"Football is life. if you like it you come here and you watch and we enjoy it. It is good for us," said Ibrahim Abdullahi, a fan. 

TRT World'sLeon Ssenyange has more from Kampala.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin