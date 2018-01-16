Hong Kong's leading democracy activists appealed on Tuesday against their jail terms in a case seen as a litmus test for the independence of the city's judiciary, which some fear is under pressure from Beijing.

Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were jailed in August last year for their role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement mass pro-democracy protests, after Hong Kong's government pushed for harsher sentences.

A lower court had given Wong and Law community service orders and Chow a suspended sentence. But after the government's intervention they were jailed for between six and eight months by the Court of Appeal.

All three activists were later bailed pending their appeal.

The government's move was seen as further evidence of Beijing's growing influence over the semi-autonomous city, with Chinese authorities particularly riled by the emergence of activists calling for independence for Hong Kong.

Wong and Law's political party Demosisto wants self-determination for the city.

"Now is the chance for us to be aware how the courts of Hong Kong will recognise, will position, the motivation of civil disobedience," Wong, 21, told reporters ahead of the hearing at the city's court of final appeal.

Chilling effect

The unlawful assembly charges for which the three were jailed related to their involvement in the storming of a fenced-off government forecourt known as Civic Square in September 2014.

Their arrests sparked wider rallies which exploded two days later when police fired tear gas at the crowds, triggering the Umbrella Movement protests which brought parts of the city to a standstill.