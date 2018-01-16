Diplomats and international journalists gathered in Ankara for a panel discussion on Jerusalem following the United States' unilateral decision to accept it as Israel's capital.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Press and Information organised the event, where the speakers discussed a possible fallout with the US over its recent move.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu and Palestine's ambassador to Turkey were also on the panel.

Italian war correspondent Francesca Borri who has conducted many studies on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Russian journalist Maxim Leonarovich Shevchenko, who has written many articles on the issue and Bosnian journalist, and political analyst Mirnes Kovac, recipient of five awards at the Cannes Lion 2017 Festival, shared their opinions.

Palestine's ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa delivered the opening speech at the conference. He thanked Turkey for its support for Palestine. Mustafa talked about the Balfour Declaration which paved the way for the occupation of Palestine. He said that Palestinians are continuing to defend their land.

Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu mentioned the importance of Jerusalem for the three Abrahamic religions. He criticised the US, saying the Jerusalem decision will increase tensions across the region. Cavusoglu also mentioned the efforts of Turkish President Erdogan.

Italian war journalist Borri talked about the difficulties which Palestinians have faced until now and criticised the Israeli administration. She spoke about one of her memories from Israel.

"When I went to Israel, they didn't let me get in Jerusalem. Because they thought I am Muslim and Arab. This is unacceptable. When we want to raise these problems, the West is telling us to be balanced. They are saying if you write one thing good for Palestine, write a good thing for Israel. But this is not just. If there is no balance on the field, we can not try to create a balance on the table."

The Russian journalist mentioned the approach of the Russian people. He said some people are supporting the Israelis, while others support the Palestinians. But he said that this is about democracy. He said that the Palestinians cannot return back to their birthplaces because the Israelis are saying that the land has been promised for them.

Bosnian journalist Kovac said they are sharing the same destiny with Jerusalem. Sarajevo is a Jerusalem for Europe. Problems began when the Ottomans left their soil.

The speakers emphasized the importance of a UN decision that rejected Trump’s acceptance of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.