Two new political parties are planning to run in the upcoming elections in the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), which is part of northern Iraq.

The Coalition for Democracy and Justice (CDJ), which is led by former KRG prime minister Barham Salih, and the New Generation, led by Shaswar Abdulwahid, are eager to normalise the KRG's relations with Baghdad.

Who are these two parties' supporters and what do they offer?

The Coalition for Democracy and Justice

The Coalition for Democracy and Justice was approved as a political entity in mid-September last year.

Party members chose Barham Salih as chairman at the first congress of the CDJ in Sulaymaniyah on January 10.

Salih, who served as the KRG's prime minister from 2009 to 2012 and the deputy prime minister of the Baghdad government before that, has closer ties to Baghdad then the ruling KDP, and the main opposition Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Salih also backs an independent Kurdish state, but he said that in order to gain independence, they should keep a good relationship with Baghdad.

The CDJ made an alliance with the opposition parties Gorran and the Komal, which already left the coalition government of the KRG. Gorran members used to be part of PUK, and the two parties have allied against the KDP in previous elections. This time, Gorran decided to act with the new CDJ of Salih.

Both Gorran and Komal have their headquarters in Sulaymaniyah. The three parties' officials visited Baghdad last week to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and Vice President Nouri al Maliki in a bid to get support, and as a signal that they are eager to ease tensions.

Salih pledged to fight corruption in congress.

He blamed the mainstream political parties for the KRG’s “unwanted conditions”.

“Misreading local and foreign realities and failure to care for the public interests" were two of many wrong policies responsible for the current situation, according to Salih, referring to the outcome of the referendum.

Presidential and parliamentary elections of the KRG were due to take place on November 1, 2017, but were postponed after the outcome of the non-binding independence referendum on June 25, 2017.