Three churches have been firebombed in Chile on the first full day of Pope Francis' visit to the Andean nation.

Authorities say two churches were burned in the early hours of Tuesday in the southern Araucania region. The pope is set to visit with indigenous Mapuches Wednesday in Temuco, the capital of Araucania.

The third church attacked was in Puento Alto, just south of Santiago.

Pope Francis had earlier expressed his "pain" and "shame" over child sexual abuse scandals that have rocked the church in Chile, as he made his first speech during a visit to the South American country.

"I cannot begin to express the pain and shame that I feel over the irreparable harm caused to children on the part of church ministers," he said.

"We have to work hard to make sure this does not happen again," he added.

The scandal

The US-based NGO Bishop Accountability last week said ahead of the visit that almost 80 Roman Catholic clergy members had been accused of sexually abusing children in Chile since 2000.

Activists from several countries meeting in Santiago on Monday launched a new global organisation, Ending Clerical Abuse (ECA). The organisation "seeks to stop child sexual abuse by the clergy," said one of its founders, Jose Andres Murillo.