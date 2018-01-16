TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says operation against YPG to be backed by Syrian rebels
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will take on a planned US-backed 30,000-strong border security force in northern Syria, describing it as an "army of terror".
Erdogan says operation against YPG to be backed by Syrian rebels
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L), flanked by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (R), greets people during the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in Ankara, Turkey on January 16, 2018. / AFP
January 16, 2018

Turkey is preparing to launch a military operation against the YPG in Afrin, who currently controlling the town. 

Asked if Syrian rebels would be involved in the operation in Afrin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in parliament: "Of course they will, together. This struggle is being conducted for them. Not for us."

The warning of an imminent operation came after the US announced plans to use YPG militants in a security force along Turkey's border - a plan strongly opposed by Ankara.  

Recommended

Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the PKK terrorist organisation which has waged a terror campaign against the state since 1984. The PKK is also recognised as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

TRT World'sJoseph Hayat reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms