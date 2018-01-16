Turkey is preparing to launch a military operation against the YPG in Afrin, who currently controlling the town.

Asked if Syrian rebels would be involved in the operation in Afrin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in parliament: "Of course they will, together. This struggle is being conducted for them. Not for us."

The warning of an imminent operation came after the US announced plans to use YPG militants in a security force along Turkey's border - a plan strongly opposed by Ankara.