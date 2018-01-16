The number of asylum seekers registered in Germany fell sharply in 2017, falling 33 percent over the previous year, to 186,000.

This is down from 280,000 in the previous year and 890,000 in 2015, when unprecedented flows overwhelmed Europe's border controls.

Immigration is one of the most sensitive topics in the talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) on renewing the "grand coalition" that governed Germany from 2013 to 2017.

The data from the Federal Interior Ministry showed that the number of registered asylum applications in 2017 came in well below the maximum 220,000 being targeted by the parties that are in talks on forming a new government

In a deal signed on Friday, the two camps agreed a soft target of 180,000 to 220,000 immigrants a year, to be achieved not via a formal cap but by interventions to manage flows. For many in the SPD, the measure is a "cap by another name," prompting some activists to aim to torpedo the deal.

Still too high

But presenting the new figures on Tuesday, interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said the number of asylum seekers was still too high, adding that Germany still had much work to do to integrate new arrivals into society and address higher levels of criminality among asylum seekers.

"So far it is still the case that those who decide whether someone will come to Europe or to Germany are criminal people smugglers. This is the most inhuman selection committee," de Maiziere said on Tuesday.