Thirteen malnourished siblings found confined by their parents in a suburban California home -- three of them chained to the furniture -- face a difficult road to recovery, police said Tuesday, as investigators struggled to piece together what fuelled the shocking abuse.

David Allen Turpin, 57 and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were arrested on suspicion of torture after investigators on Sunday discovered the grim conditions in which they had been keeping their children, ages 2 to 29.

Sheriff's deputies in Perris, a small city southeast of Los Angeles, found three children shackled with chains and padlocks in their filthy, foul-smelling home after receiving a 911 call for help from their 17-year-old sister who managed to escape.

She was so emaciated that officers first thought she was a young child.

"If you can imagine being 17-years-old and appearing to be a 10-year-old, being chained to a bed, being malnourished, and injuries associated with that, I would call that torture," Perris Police Chief Greg Fellows told a news conference.

Officers also initially assumed all the other siblings to be children, but were "shocked" to discover seven were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29.

Psychological and psychiatric needs

Taken to area hospitals, all 13 were being treated for malnutrition and undergoing other diagnostic tests.

"The long-term needs of these kids are going to be the psychological and psychiatric needs due to the prolonged periods of starvation and maltreatment," said Sophia Grant, medical director of the child abuse unit at Riverside University Health System.

Mark Uffer, chief executive officer at the Corona regional medical centre where the adults were being treated, described their condition as "stable."

"They're comfortable, and they're in a very safe and secure environment," he said.

"They've gone through a very traumatic ordeal. I can tell you that they're very friendly. They're very cooperative, and I believe that they're hopeful that life will get better for them after this event."

Middle class neighbourhood

Booked on suspicion of torture and child endangerment, the parents' bail was set at $9 million each.

Neither was able to immediately explain why their children were restrained, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Police said there was no initial indication of sexual abuse, but cautioned that the investigation was still ongoing.

There was no indication that either suspect suffered from mental illness, Fellows said, or that the children's ordeal was in any way linked to the family's religious beliefs.

Initial investigations have confirmed that the couple were the biological parents of all 13 siblings, Fellows said.