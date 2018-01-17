Democracy faced its most serious crisis in 2017, characterised by a rise in populism, erosion of the rule of law, and disregard for the freedom of the press, according to a new report released on Tuesday by Freedom House.

Freedom House, based in Washington, describes itself as a non-partisan watchdog group.

Its annual report on the state of political freedoms examines countries around the world and has often focused on the decline of democracy abroad.

Its assessment of 2017 cites major setbacks in several countries, including a slide toward authoritarianism in Hungary, internal repression in Russia and China, and an ethnic cleansing campaign in Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims.

The report also notes the rise of right-wing populist parties that espouse anti-immigrant sentiments in France, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

According to the report, 113 countries have seen a marked decline in democracy, while only 62 have experienced a net improvement.

"Seventy-one countries suffered net declines in political rights and civil liberties, with only 35 registering gains. This marked the 12th consecutive year of decline in global freedom," the report said.

America first

The think tank slammed the Trump administration for withdrawing from America's "historical commitment to promoting and supporting democracy," calling it perhaps the most striking on a "long list of troubling developments" around the world in 2017.