TRT World crew arrive in Istanbul after two months in Myanmar prison
Team jailed on November 10 for flying an unlicensed drone to film Myanmar’s parliament building without permission and released on December 29 by a Myanmar court.
Journalist for TRT World Mok Choy Lin and Myanmarese translator at the Ataturk International Airport after they were released Thursday just short of serving out their two-month prison sentence in Myanmar, on January 17, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. / AA
January 17, 2018

TRT World producer Mok Choy Lin and Aung Naing Soe, a Myanmar journalist and interpreter, arrived in Istanbul on Wednesday after their release in Myanmar following a two-month prison term.

Lin and Soe – along with Singaporean national cameraman Lau Hon Meng and a freelance journalist and their driver Hla Tin – were detained by the authorities in Myanmar on October 27 for flying an unlicensed drone to film Myanmar’s parliament building without permission.

The crew were jailed on November 10 and released on December 29 by a Myanmar court.

The crew were also charged for violating an import-export law by bringing a drone into the country and Mok and Lau were accused of breaking immigration laws. 

On their arrival at the airport, Lin told reporters that they had a hard time during the first two weeks in the jail as they were confined to a small cell without any contact with the outside world.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
