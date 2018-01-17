Two men allegedly linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah movement went on trial in absentia in Bulgaria on Wednesday over a deadly bomb attack on Israeli tourists in July 2012.

The explosion outside Burgas airport's terminal building tore through a tourist bus bound for the popular beach resorts of the nearby Black Sea.

Five Israelis, the vehicle's Bulgarian driver, and the man alleged to have planted the device, Franco-Lebanese national Mohamad Hassan El Husseini, were killed.

It remains unclear whether Husseini intended to die in the blast or if the device went off by accident.

Bulgarian prosecutors filed charges in mid-2016 against his two alleged accomplices, whose whereabouts remain unknown despite an Interpol warrant.

The two men were identified as Lebanese-Australian Meliad Farah and Lebanese-Canadian Hassan El Hajj Hassan, who prosecutors said had links to the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah.