Senior officials from Turkey and Germany started a two-day high-level meeting in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss security and counterterrorism issues, and measures against the the PKK and FETO, according to diplomatic sources.

Muhterem Ince, Turkey's Interior Ministry undersecretary, and Emily Haber, Germany's state secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, are co-chairing the meeting, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

“Turkey’s expectations from Germany in the fight against terrorism and measures against terrorist groups such as the PKK and FETO - the group behind the 2016 attempted coup - are among the major items on the agenda,” a senior Turkish official told Anadolu Agency.

The fight against Daesh, measures against foreign fighters, and cooperation against organised crime are among the other topics on the agenda.

The meeting will be the first top-level gathering between Turkish and German security officials after months of political tensions between the two countries which also undermined cooperation over security.

Ties between Ankara and Berlin were strained as Turkish politicians blasted their German counterparts for not taking serious measures against outlawed groups and terrorist organisations which use Germany as a platform for their fund-raising, recruitment, and propaganda activities.

German politicians, on the other hand, criticised Ankara - especially before their general elections in September - over the arrest of around a dozen German citizens, including a reporter, a translator, and a human rights activist, on suspicion of aiding and abetting terrorist groups.

Fight against PKK

The two countries took steps in recent weeks towards normalisation, and intensified talks to address their political differences on a number of issues.

German authorities announced on Wednesday they have intensified investigations into PKK activities in the country.

The Federal Prosecutor’s office, which is responsible for terrorism cases, opened 130 investigations against PKK activities in 2017, officials told German news agency DPA.