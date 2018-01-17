WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy approves military mission in Niger
Up to 470 Italian troops will be deployed in Niger to combat migration and the trafficking of people towards Europe, many of whom wash up on Italian shores.
Italy approves military mission in Niger
Italy is to deploy troops to Africa in the hope that they can stem the flow of migrants as seen in this rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea. Italy has born the brunt of the flood of migrants arriving on EU shores. / Reuters
January 17, 2018

Italy's parliament approved on Wednesday an increased military presence in Libya and the deployment of up to 470 troops in Niger to combat migration and the trafficking of people towards Europe, many of whom wash up on Italian shores.

At the end of last year, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said he would redeploy some troops to North Africa from Iraq and Afghanistan, requiring parliament to reopen to give its consent, despite having already closed ahead of the March 4 national election.

Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party, which is in opposition, backed the resolution, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement refused its support, saying the measure would prevent whoever wins the election from setting their own foreign policy priorities.

In the resolution on foreign missions for this year, Italy plans to spend 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) on 31 missions in 21 countries. Only a portion of the funding was approved in the budget and additional money will have to be set aside by the end of September.

Focus on Africa

Recommended

The focus on Africa comes as Italy is seeking to stop migrants from reaching its shores. The mostly African immigrants first cross the Sahel states to reach Libya, where they set off in boats for Italy. More than 600,000 have come in the past four years.

The Niger mission was announced on December 28 as Italy joined France and the United States, which already have troops there, in efforts to help President Mahamadou Issoufou better control Niger's territory and borders.

Gentiloni said the mission would "guarantee stability in the area and fight illegal trafficking of migrants".

Some 400 soldiers are expected to work in Libya, up from about 370, and, as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Italy will send 60 troops to Tunisia to improve border control and fight terrorism.

The number of troops in Afghanistan will be halved to about 750, while about 200 soldiers will be withdrawn from Iraq.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SDF carries out deadly terror attacks in Syria's Aleppo despite ceasefire
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
Bangladesh takes a leaf from recent Pakistan-India clash, to buy Chinese fighter jets
'Master of the apocalypse': Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Army officer, seven terrorists killed in northwestern Pakistan clash: military
Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire deal as death toll rises to 67,200
Putin hails Russia-Tajikistan ties as ‘reliable' alliance during Dushanbe visit
RSF paramilitaries attack Sudan mosque, killing civilians seeking refuge
Hamas will hand over 'ALL' Israeli captives on October 13: Trump
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
Australia and India sign defence pact to reinforce Indo-Pacific cooperation
Afghanistan's top diplomat visits India for the first time amid South Asia’s power balance
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US