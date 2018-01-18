India's supreme court on Thursday removed the ban on a controversial Bollywood epic about a Hindu queen, after several states blocked its screening following violent protests and threats to film director and actors.

"Creative freedom, freedom of speech and expression can’t be guillotined ... artistic freedom has to be protected," the court said, according to English-language TV channel News18.

Padmaavat, changed from Padmavati after protests, was initially due to hit screens in December.

But producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures delayed the release following protests sparked by speculation that it would depict a romantic liaison between the Hindu queen and the 13th and 14th century Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji.

Khalji, from the second ruling dynasty of the Muslim sultanate of Delhi, was of Turkishorigin, and is known for thwarting six Mongol invasions on India.

Politicians and several of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states had threatened to ban the film for distorting historical facts, even though historians say the queen, Padmavati, is a mythical character.

TRT World'sNeha Poonia has more from New Delhi over what the ruling BJP could be doing after a Hindu group threatened mass immolation of women if the movie is screened.