WORLD
3 MIN READ
BP signs deal with Iraq to develop Kirkuk oil fields
Deal comes after Iraqi government forces take back the oil fields under the KRG's Peshmerga forces, who had occupied Kirkuk in 2014 to prevent the city from falling to Daesh.
BP signs deal with Iraq to develop Kirkuk oil fields
An oil field is seen in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq on October 17, 2017. / Reuters
January 18, 2018

Iraq signed a contract on Thursday with British energy giant BP to develop oil fields in the northern province of Kirkuk that were retaken from Peshmerga forces last year.

The agreement was signed by Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al Luaybi in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, where the North Oil Company has its headquarters, AFP reporters said.

Iraqi forces reclaimed a string of major oil fields in Kirkuk after the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in the country’s north voted for independence in a controversial referendum opposed by Baghdad in September.

The KRG’s Peshmerga forces had taken over the fields in 2014 during the chaos of Daesh's rampage across the country and exported oil through their own pipeline.

Work to renovate a parallel Iraqi pipeline could take up to two years, according to experts.

Recommended

Kirkuk province now has a production capacity of 420,000 barrels a day (bpd), according to Baghdad, but only 120,000 barrels a day are being pumped and exports from the region are at a halt.

Iraq, the second-largest producer in the OPEC cartel after Saudi Arabia, aims to increase the output of the Kirkuk oil fields to one million barrels a day, Luaybi said in November.

The Iraqi oil ministry signed a consultancy contract with BP in 2013 to help the state-owned North Oil Company develop the Havana and Baba Gurgur fields in Kirkuk province.

But it was never implemented as Baghdad lost control of the fields to Peshmerga forces the following year.

Iraq reported its oil exports hit 109.6 million barrels a day in December, the same month that the government announced victory over Daesh.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Imprisoned Marwan Barghouti won't be part of hostage-prisoner exchange, says Israel
SDF carries out deadly terror attacks in Syria's Aleppo despite ceasefire
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
Bangladesh takes a leaf from recent Pakistan-India clash, to buy Chinese fighter jets
'Master of the apocalypse': Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Army officer, seven terrorists killed in northwestern Pakistan clash: military
Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire deal as death toll rises to 67,200
Putin hails Russia-Tajikistan ties as ‘reliable' alliance during Dushanbe visit
RSF paramilitaries attack Sudan mosque, killing civilians seeking refuge
Hamas will hand over 'ALL' Israeli captives on October 13: Trump
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
Australia and India sign defence pact to reinforce Indo-Pacific cooperation
Afghanistan's top diplomat visits India for the first time amid South Asia’s power balance
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto