Iraq signed a contract on Thursday with British energy giant BP to develop oil fields in the northern province of Kirkuk that were retaken from Peshmerga forces last year.

The agreement was signed by Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al Luaybi in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, where the North Oil Company has its headquarters, AFP reporters said.

Iraqi forces reclaimed a string of major oil fields in Kirkuk after the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in the country’s north voted for independence in a controversial referendum opposed by Baghdad in September.

The KRG’s Peshmerga forces had taken over the fields in 2014 during the chaos of Daesh's rampage across the country and exported oil through their own pipeline.

Work to renovate a parallel Iraqi pipeline could take up to two years, according to experts.