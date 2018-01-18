WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday pointed out that fake news articles regarding the defeated coup in Turkey in July 2016 was not mentioned in US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “Fake News Awards”.

“The most serious case of recent fake news is not on Trump's #FakeNewsAwards list. NBC substantially assisted the military coup in Turkey which killed hundreds,” Assange wrote on his official Twitter account.

Turkey accuses a network linked to the US-based Fetullah Gulen – commonly referred to in Turkey as the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) - of orchestrating the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 249 people dead and more than 2,000 others injured.

Ankara says FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish state institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

On Wednesday, Trump gave top three positions to the New York Times, ABC and CNN.

“NBC falsely reported, citing a ‘senior US military source’, that Erdogan had fled the country”, the WikiLeaks founder said.

Kyle Griffin, an NBC News producer, had tweeted a fabricated claim that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fled the country to request asylum in Germany, during the failed coup.

The Turkish embassy in the US had demanded an apology from the major US news network for an “utterly unacceptable” and "false" report regarding the coup attempt.

'Highly irresponsible'