Emirates airlines announced a deal for up to 36 Airbus A380 aircraft on Thursday worth as much as $16 billion at list prices, saving the world's biggest passenger jet from death row and securing its future for at least another decade.

The European planemaker said Emirates had placed a provisional order for 20 of the double-decker superjumbos, with an option for 16 more. Deliveries are due to start in 2020.

The agreement hands a lifeline to the slow-selling aircraft, in service for just 10 years, and rescues one of Europe's most visible industrial symbols overseas.

"The A380 is good to go," Emirates President Tim Clark told Reuters.

Airbus shares rose more than three percent after the announcement to reach a record high of 113.41 dollars.

Tough negotiations

The deal ends months of tough-fought negotiations. Talks between Airbus and Emirates about a fresh A380 order broke down at the last minute at the Dubai Airshow in November, when the Gulf carrier placed an order for 40 smaller Boeing 787s.

Earlier this week, Airbus confirmed a Reuters report that the A380's survival lay with Emirates, saying it would have "no choice" but to end production if the Emirates deal fell through, despite interest in smaller orders from others.

Emirates and Airbus both said the deal would bring stability to the A380 production line.

The deal marks a final flourish for veteran Airbus Sales Chief John Leahy, one week before he retires after more than 20 years as the driving force of European aircraft exports.

"Emirates is committing to the programme for the long term and plans to take six airplanes a year for 9-10 years," the 67-year-old New Yorker told Reuters from onboard an A380 on his way back to France from Dubai.

Into the 2030s