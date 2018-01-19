WORLD
Reimposition of Saudi-led blockade can cut aid off to millions in Yemen
More than three-quarter Yemenis are now in need of urgent humanitarian aid as the war between rebels and the Saudi-backed government nears its fourth year.
Yemen’s conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and crippled the economy and healthcare system. January 18, 2018 / Reuters
January 19, 2018

The Saudi-led coalition is expected to reimpose its blockade on Yemen, this Friday - a move which will effectively cut aid and medical supplies from reaching millions of people.

The United Nations estimates that more than 2 million people have been displaced by the war, which intensified in 2015 when an Arab coalition intervened to try to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power after the Houthis forced him into exile.

The war has killed more than 10,000 people, crippled the economy, caused a cholera epidemic that has killed nearly 2,000 people and pushed the country to the verge of famine.

The Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi accusations that it targets civilians or civilian property in its operations. Riyadh sees the Houthis as a proxy militia linked to regional rival Iran. Both Iran and the Houthis deny any military cooperation.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. 

