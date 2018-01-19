Punk rock has found a home in South Africa.

In Soweto, a township steeped in rich musical history and pop culture, the genre is growing fast in influence and popularity.

The sound that originated in the UK, America and Australia in the mid 70s was meant to be anti-establishment — to upset the status quo and mainstream culture.

In Soweto, a flashpoint of the anti-apartheid struggle when music was widely used to bring attention to the cause, punk rock could be considered just another form of self expression.