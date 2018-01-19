The US State Department urged Turkey on Thursday not to take military action against Afrin region in Syria and called instead for Ankara to remain focused on fighting Daesh in the region.

In a series of statements since Sunday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch an operation against towns in Syria controlled by YPG militants, calling the areas "nests" of terror.

At a news briefing, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington wanted Turkey to abstain from violence in the northwestern city of Afrin.

"We would call [...] on the Turks to not take any actions of that sort,” Nauert said. “We don't want them to engage in violence but we want them to keep focused on ISIS [Daesh].”

Turkey has long protested US support for the YPG, while Washington has ignored its status as a PKK offshoot, calling it a "reliable ally" in its fight against Daesh in Syria.

Listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, the PKK has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years.

Syrian regime handed over Afrin to the YPG/PKK without putting up a fight, and there are currently some 8,000-10,000 militants in the area, according to information gathered by Anadolu Agency.

After Turkey warned of their presence in Afrin, militants are now hiding out in shelters and pits in residential areas there.

An operation in Afrin – a region bordering Turkey's Hatay and Kilis provinces – is widely expected in the wake of Turkey's seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, which ended in March 2017.

Negotiation for air campaign

Turkey dispatched its military chief to Moscow on Thursday, to negotiate for an air campaign in the Afrin region, although Damascus warned it could shoot down any Turkish planes in its skies.

Turkey's foreign minister said the Moscow trip by Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar was part of talks with both Russia and Iran, the two main backers of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, to allow Turkish planes to take part in an Afrin campaign.

"We will intervene in Afrin," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told broadcaster CNN Turk, adding he did not expect Russia to oppose any operation there.