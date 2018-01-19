TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's EU minister rejects any option other than full membership
Ankara's minister for EU affairs, Omer Celik, says Turkey would reject any offer of partnership with the European Union that falls short of membership, as current situation gave Turkey no reason to maintain its migrant deal with the bloc.
Turkey's EU minister rejects any option other than full membership
Turkey's Minister of EU Affairs Omer Celik, center, is greeted as he arrives for a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, May10, 2017. / AP Archive
January 19, 2018

Turkey would reject any offer of partnership with the European Union that falls short of membership, Ankara's minister for EU affairs said, warning that the current situation gave Turkey no reason to maintain its migrant deal with the bloc.

"A privileged partnership or similar approaches, we don't take any of these seriously. Turkey cannot be offered such a thing," Omer Celik told Reuters in an interview.

"Whatever it would be called, a privileged partnership or cooperation against terrorism, such an offer will not even be considered by Turkey," he added.

France's President Emmanuel Macron said two weeks ago that developments in Turkey did not allow for progress in its decades-long push to join the European Union. He said discussions should change focus, mentioning the possibility of a partnership that would fall short of full membership.

Recommended

The EU has expressed concern over Turkey's crackdown on suspected supporters of a failed 2016 coup. People have been arrested pending trial, including teachers, journalists and judges, sacked or suspended from work.

Celik said the European Union was not honouring all parts of a deal to stem the flow of migrants westwards from Turkey in return for 3 billion euros in financial aid to Turkey and other support.

The financial aid was "not working well", no new chapters had been opened in Turkey's EU accession efforts and there had been no development on expanding a Turkish-EU customs deal.

"Technically there's no reason for Turkey to maintain this deal," Celik said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms