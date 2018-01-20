WORLD
Impact of Trump's aggressive foreign policy on Asia
US President Trump has cut North Korea's access to refined petroleum imports and earnings from workers abroad and is not getting along with Pakistan either complaining that Islamabad isn't doing enough to tackle militant groups.
US President Donald Trump prepares to address the annual March for Life rally, taking place on the National Mall, from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, US, January 19, 2018. / Reuters
January 20, 2018

When it comes to US foreign policy in Asia, US President Donald Trump has been anything but shy.  Sanctions and strong rhetoric have been thrown at North Korea over its nuclear ambitions.  

He also kicked off a political storm by suspending aid to Pakistan for its alleged lack of action in combating the Taliban.

The New Year kicked off with Pakistanis protesting a tweet in which Trump accused their government of "lies and deceit" when it comes to fighting terrorism the region.

TRT World'sMelanie Ralph discusses how Trump's aggressive approach could have far-reaching consequences in Asia.

