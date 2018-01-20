When it comes to US foreign policy in Asia, US President Donald Trump has been anything but shy. Sanctions and strong rhetoric have been thrown at North Korea over its nuclear ambitions.

He also kicked off a political storm by suspending aid to Pakistan for its alleged lack of action in combating the Taliban.

The New Year kicked off with Pakistanis protesting a tweet in which Trump accused their government of "lies and deceit" when it comes to fighting terrorism the region.