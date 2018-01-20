WORLD
The Trump presidency, one year later
In this extraordinary 12 months, the world has been fascinated and shocked in equal measure by the behaviour of the incumbent of the Oval Office.
US President Donald Trump concludes his remarks at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Nashville, Tennessee, US January 8, 2018. / Reuters
January 20, 2018

It's been one year since Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States. 

Even at Trump's inauguration - a ceremony supposed to unite the country - there was controversy: Trump and his team claiming a bigger crowd for his swearing in than for his predecessor Barack Obama.

TRT World's Jon Brain looks back.

SOURCE:TRT World
