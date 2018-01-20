January 20, 2018
It's been one year since Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States.
Even at Trump's inauguration - a ceremony supposed to unite the country - there was controversy: Trump and his team claiming a bigger crowd for his swearing in than for his predecessor Barack Obama.
In this extraordinary 12 months, the world has been fascinated and shocked in equal measure by the behaviour of the incumbent of the Oval Office.
Recommended
TRT World's Jon Brain looks back.
SOURCE:TRT World