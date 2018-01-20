Fifteen Syrian refugees died trying to flee their country into neighbouring Lebanon after they were caught in a fierce snowstorm, the Lebanese army and civil defence said Friday.

"They died of the cold," said Georges Abou Moussa, head of operations at the Lebanese civil defence.

He said that rescue workers and Lebanese troops had retrieved the bodies together.

In a statement, the army said it had received a tip Friday morning that a group of Syrian refugees had got stuck in snow while trying to cross the mountainous frontier between the two countries.

An army patrol found the bodies of nine refugees on Friday and six people were rescued.

But rescue workers found six more bodies on Saturday.