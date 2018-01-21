TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq as both countries seek closer ties
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Haider al Abadi on Sunday.
Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq as both countries seek closer ties
This August 23, 2017 file photo shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al Jaafari preparing to attend a joint press conference in Baghdad, Iraq. / AP
January 21, 2018

Upon the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Iraq on Sunday.

Cavusoglu is planned to have meetings with Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and some Iraqi Turkmen politicians in Baghdad.

As two countries look to strengthen their relations, regional issues and fight against the PKK and Daesh terror groups are expected to be high on the agenda.

Recommended

As TRT World’s Andrew Hopkins reports, Turkey also wants to mediate between the Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) as the two’s relationship deteriorated following an independence referendum last year.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry