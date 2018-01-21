A Myanmar military tribunal has sentenced six soldiers to 10 years in prison with hard labour for killing three civilians in war-torn Kachin state, officials said Saturday, in a move welcomed by rights groups.

The Kachin state police office said the tribunal handed down the sentence Friday after finding the soldiers guilty of killing three ethnic Kachin civilians in September. The prosecution came after an internal investigation by the military.

Min Zaw, a Kachin state police officer, said that during the hearing the six confessed that they were responsible for the killings.

Kachin state is home to an ethnic rebel army that has been fighting the Myanmar military for more than seven years.

More than 100,000 people have fled the fighting and live in refugee camps.

Calls to the military information office rang unanswered Saturday.

The three civilians were among a group of five detained by soldiers last May while they were heading back to their refugee camp after gathering firewood near Hka Pra Yang village.