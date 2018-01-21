Protestors took to the streets en masse across the United States Saturday, hoisting anti-Donald Trump placards, banging drums and donning pink caps symbolic of the resistance for a second Women's March opposing the president one year to the day of his inauguration.

By mid-morning hundreds of thousands of marchers had assembled in Washington, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities nationwide, many donning the famous pink knit hats - a reference to Trump's videotaped boasts of his license to grope women without repercussions.

Protestors hoisted placards with messages including "Fight like a girl" and "A woman's place is in the White House" and "Elect a clown, expect a circus."

The marches aim to build on the movement launched last year when more than three million people turned out nationwide, voicing opposition to the Republican president's swearing-in.